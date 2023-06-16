Shelling of Kyiv on June 16 – Oleksiy Kopytko named the reasons for the shelling

Oleksiy Kopytko, adviser to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine commented on the shelling of Kyiv on June 16, on the day of the arrival of the leaders of African countries.

“During the year and a half of the full-scale war, a very small number of visits by foreign guests to Kyiv were announced in advance and with dates (!).

I emphasize – in advance and with dates.

The visits of Western leaders are not announced and are covered with delay.

You may recall last year’s visit of the UN Secretary General, who came to Kyiv from Moscow (!). Do you remember what happened then?

On May 16-17, a visit to Kyiv by a representative of the People’s Republic of China was announced in advance.

Then Russia used a large-scale combined fire for the first time: 6 daggers, 9 calibers, 3 Iskanders (all shot down).

Today, according to preliminary data from our Air Force, Russia made a combined attack again, 6 daggers and 6 calibers were shot down.

That is, the Kremlin is shelling Kyiv with the aim of causing maximum damage precisely at the moment of the arrival of persons who de facto act in favor of Moscow. Deliberately and VERY DEMONSTRATIVELY.

Why is this necessary?

There is only one rational explanation: in this way, Moscow is trying to prove to its envoys that they are acting in favor of a strong player who has serious military power and is capable of victory.

Neither us, nor the West, nor even the Russian audience itself, these shellings make any impression.

We must understand that African leaders probably have a completely different picture of the war than we do. It was formed by Moscow on the basis of reports in which more weapons were destroyed than were delivered to us.

But already twice in a month there is confusion.

In general, this is just an amazing signal to all those who want to “make peace” in favor of Moscow: you are perceived stupidly as cannon fodder that needs to be intimidated.– writing Kopitko in Telegram.

Police photo

The materials posted in the “Blogs” section reflect the author’s own opinion and may not coincide with the editorial position.

48

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram