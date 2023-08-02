Home » Buses Alegres service is launched to transport salvadorans to different tourist destinations
Buses Alegres service is launched to transport salvadorans to different tourist destinations

Buses Alegres service is launched to transport salvadorans to different tourist destinations

On this day, the authorities of the Salvadoran Tourism Institute (ISTU) inaugurated the Buses Alegres service, which will transport Salvadorans to different tourist destinations in Amapulapa, Ichanmichen, Costa del Sol, Agua Fría, Cerro Verde and Atecozol.

“The Salvadoran Institute of Tourism is once again preparing itself with the Buses Alegres service, which has become a tradition for Salvadoran families, who, when traveling and visiting the network of recreational parks, return with unforgettable experiences in each one of them. ”, said the president of the ISTU, Eny Aguiñada.

From this August 2 to Sunday 6, the population that wishes to visit the various tourist centers of the ISTU will be able to use the service, which will have an accessible cost in the range of $5 to $8. The Buses Alegres will leave the Hula Hula market area, in San Salvador, at 6:30 am, from August 2 to 6.

