Whether large or small – the most important business prize in the state is a platform for companies in Upper Austria to draw attention to themselves. Especially in times when it is difficult to find good employees, the OÖ Nachrichten, together with its long-term partners Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich, the State of Upper Austria, the Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Industry and KPMG, offer a high-profile platform.

If companies are still successful in the currently not easy economic situation, they ask the OÖN in front of the curtain. The 30th Pegasus is dedicated to these new paths. It’s about facts and figures, but also about evaluating strategies, speed, dealing with employees and innovations. A competent jury evaluates the entrants. In addition to the previous year’s winners, the partners, the OÖN and the emeritus university professor Friedrich Schneider as jury chairman sit in this.

Application until April 7th

You can apply in one or more categories, the submission deadline is April 7th. The Pegasus is awarded in six categories: Innovation Emperor, Lighthouse, Success Story and Hope for the Future. The Austrian Chamber of Commerce is the patron of the Entrepreneur/Manager of the Year award. Women in management positions are called upon to actively support their company management to ensure that a Pegasus application is worthwhile. You cannot apply for the Pegasus for Lifetime Achievement.

The economics department of OÖN makes a pre-selection among the submitters with the experts from the Raiffeisenlandesbank. The list of nominees will be announced on April 29th. The big Pegaus Gala Night will take place on June 1st in Linz’s Brucknerhaus.

See also Affected by typhoon "Rey", the National Ocean Forecasting Station continues to issue orange wave warnings|Typhoon_Sina News ePaper Read the e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper