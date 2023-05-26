Business Club arrives to open investment spaces

In Colombia there are more than 3.5 million registered companies, of which 97% are micro, small and medium-sized companies. However, despite the fact that these companies account for 80% of the country’s jobs and 30% of the GDP, many of them struggle to grow and expand due to a lack of entrepreneurial knowledge and tools.

For this reason, Business Club comes to Colombia with the aim of creating a community of businessmen and investors who share knowledge, experiences and ideas to develop strategies for their companies and productive sectors. This non-profit project seeks to promote economic development in the country through the transfer of knowledge.

Camilo Betancur, founder and director of the Business Club Colombia, says that: “this is a moment in which businessmen and investors in Colombia must be united, because great challenges are coming. That is why we created this project, a club, a space in which Colombian presidents, vice presidents and entrepreneurs meet, share information, evaluate local and international markets and experiences to help us all make decisions and anticipate future situations. It is an entertaining space, but with a lot of added value for those of us who have opted to help the country and strengthen the nation’s business fabric.”

The commitment is also to share knowledge and experience with vulnerable areas of Colombia, help others and almost become a business coach and mentor to people and companies that normally do not have access to senior executives and businessmen. “The idea was born in the United States, where I was invited to participate in a business club where economic and political issues were discussed, such as the price of the dollar in our country and its potential increase. At first I was incredulous, but after a few months it passed. This generated the idea of ​​creating the Business Club Colombia with the premise of having access to information that allows strategic decisions to be made for your business”, adds Betancur.