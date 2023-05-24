Home » Erlangen | The mountain calls!
Erlangen | The mountain calls!

Erlangen | The mountain calls!

The countdown to the Erlangen Bergkirchweih is on. Tomorrow is the opening long awaited by many Middle Franconia. Year after year, the festival attracts millions of visitors when it says: “The mountains are calling!”.

The people of Erlangen have been celebrating their Pentecost market on the Burgberg since 1755. At 5 p.m. is the first barrel tapping at the Henniger Keller. Visitors can then enjoy fresh festival beer and a wide variety of specialties in the old ice cellars of the various breweries. They sit under ancient trees and in the glow of countless fairy lights. There are also numerous carousels, fairground rides and lottery and shooting galleries. The last beer keg will not be buried until June 5th to the sounds of Lili Marleen. But the people of Erlangen certainly don’t want to think about that now.

