Open call for international film festival in Baños – Diario La Hora

ART. Shooting of the film ‘I’m going with you’, which won BASIFF 2022 Best Fiction Feature Film. (Courtesy photo)

From June 16 to 24, the second edition of the Baños de Agua Santa International Film Festival (BASIFF), space for exhibition, dialogue and reflection around the cinematic art, that seeks to promote cultural exchange and artistic enrichment, providing a platform for dissemination and appreciation of works that stand out for their quality and relevance.

Until the 5th June Applications will be open for filmmakers from all over the world who wish to send their feature films, short films and documentaries to be part of this festival. BASIFF is committed to review all proposals received and select those that meet the established criteria.

The call is open to professionals, amateurs and students, providing a diverse and wide space for the exhibition of high quality cinematographic works.

For more information on the bases of participation and the work submission processcan be contacted via email [email protected].

Projects

This year will see the formal launch of the ‘BASIFF Locations Film Service’, a project designed to support filmmakers from around the world who wish to make film productions in Baños de Agua Santa. This service will offer a level cultural and tourist of high quality, benefiting a broad spectrum of film professionals. It will be an opportunity to take advantage of the natural settings and the cultural richness of Baños.

In addition, there will be First Meeting of Film Directors and Studentsa space for dialogue and reflection where professionals and future film talents can Exchange ideas, experiences and knowledge.

As part of the festival they have prepared cultural tourist programs to enrich the stay of the attendees.

These programs include photo tours, where they can capture the natural and architectural beauty of the area, as well as location tours which have been the scene of renowned film productions. In addition, they will organize visits to art galleries to appreciate local talent and will offer a gastronomic sample. (FC)