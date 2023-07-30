Businessman Constancio Vigil Dies Mid-Flight While Traveling to Lionel Messi Match

Media Businessman Constancio Carlos Vigil Dies Mid-Flight at 86

Constancio Vigil, an 86-year-old businessman and grandson of the founder of Editorial Atlantida, passed away while traveling on an American Airlines aircraft to Miami. He had planned to attend a Lionel Messi match with Inter Miami and had a scheduled meeting with Jorge Messi, the player’s father. Sources linked to airport activity reported the unfortunate incident.

Vigil boarded American Airlines flight AA900 from Ezeiza International Airport yesterday at 8:50 p.m., headed to Miami. According to sources, Vigil went back to sleep after breakfast, a couple of hours before the scheduled landing time of 5:07. However, when it was time to wake him up, he did not respond.

The airport’s medical staff immediately intervened and transferred Vigil to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where his death was confirmed. Accompanying Vigil on the plane was his driver, Vladimir. In the upcoming hours, his wife, Liliana Pata, and his collaborator and partner, Víctor González, are expected to travel to Miami to organize the repatriation of his remains.

Despite his age, Vigil was an active individual. His son, Constancio, revealed to local media that just weeks ago, the late businessman had participated in a golf tournament. Over 20 years ago, he underwent bypass surgery, and in 2022, he experienced an arrhythmia problem.

Vigil was deeply involved in the family business, Editorial Atlantida, which focused on the publication of books and magazines. He served as executive director of “The Graphic” and owned Telefé and Radio Continental.

Born on December 22, 1936, Vigil had been a part of Atlántida since 1954. He shared the same name as the company’s founder and children’s book author but differed in his middle name. In 1963, he assumed the executive direction of several publications, including the sports weekly, “The Graphic.” He later joined the company’s board of directors. In 1971, he became the executive director of Channel 13 Television, and in 1994, he was appointed a member of the FIFA Media Committee.

In 1996, after Editorial Atlántida increased its stake in Grupo Federal de Comunicaciones, Vigil became the CEO of the company. He further expanded his media empire when a consortium comprised of Atlántida Comunicaciones’ shareholders acquired 50% of Prime Argentina SA. In May 2000, Vigil sold all television and radio operations to Telefónica Media de Spain.

Apart from his business ventures, Vigil was an active member of various golf and country clubs. He served as the president of Buenos Aires Country Club AC from 2011 until his move to Uruguay in July 2020. Additionally, in 2019, he was a member of the Membership Committee of La Gorce Country Club in Miami.

The news of Constancio Vigil’s sudden passing has left the media industry in mourning. As more details emerge, it becomes apparent that Vigil’s legacy within the business world and his dedication to various clubs will be remembered. Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects to the late businessman, highlighting his significant contributions to the industry.

[Source: Télam agency]

[YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN | ON VIDEO]

Eugenio Derbez celebrates the birthday of his beloved Fiona in style.]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

