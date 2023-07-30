Real Madrid fell 0-3 against Barcelona in the classic – Diario La Página

In a thrilling matchup, Real Madrid suffered a heavy 0-3 loss to their eternal rival, Barcelona. The friendly duel, corresponding to the Soccer Champions Tour, took place at the AT&T Stadium, located in Arlington (Texas), this Saturday, July 29. It was an outstanding match due to the intensity and quality of the game. The goals that sealed the victory for the culé team were the work of Dembélé, Fermín López and Ferran Torres.

The match between the blaugranas and the meringues began with the dominance of those from Catalonia; however, their rivals, were rising little by little. In this context, at 15 minutes, Gündogan was in charge of executing a short free kick, and Pedri cleverly filtered a spectacular pass that reached the feet of Dembélé, who shot low to the ground, beating Courtois.

The first half ended with no changes to the score. During the second half of the match, the intensity of the game remained unchanged; however, everything indicated that the match would end with a slight advantage in favor of Barça. However, after 85 minutes, the Catalans managed to score the second goal, thus ensuring their victory in the game.

Finally, to the delight of the Barça fans, Ferran Torres appeared at 90+1′ to seal the victory.

