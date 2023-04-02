Home News Butembo: the FARDC neutralize 2 Mai-Mai and recover their weapons in Kyambogho
Butembo: the FARDC neutralize 2 Mai-Mai and recover their weapons in Kyambogho

Two Mai-Mai fighters were killed and their weapons recovered by the FARDC on Saturday April 1 in Kyambogho, more or less 5 kilometers south of Butembo (North Kivu), during clashes between the army and these fighters from Mai-Mai Baraka group. The latter attacked a FARDC position in this locality.

The spokesperson for the Sokola 1 Grand Nord operational sector, Captain Anthony Mwalushay accuses the young people of the pressure group “Veranda Mutsanga” of having joined forces with the attackers during this attack.

Captain Anthony Mwalushay calls on all young people in the region to dissociate themselves from armed groups:

“In the organization of these residues, we found some members of the citizens’ movement Veranda Mutsanga who thought it better to support this rebel movement to start attacking the security services, recover weapons and start again to sow the insecurity in this area under our responsibility. On Saturday, this Baraka-Veranda Mutsanga coalition tried to attack a FARDC position in the locality of Kyambogho”.

According to him, the force being on the side of the FARDC, they neutralized two combatants and recovered two weapons of war of the AK47 type.

Captain Anthony Mwalushay finally urged young people “never again to dare to collaborate with this killing machine”.

“The Mai-Mai as a whole have never brought peace to a single village,” he concluded.

