Buy fresh products: here are the points of the farmer’s market

Buy fresh products: here are the points of the farmer’s market

Buy fresh products: here are the points of the farmer’s market

Eduardo Najar

February 25, 2023 – 9:41 PM

This February 26, a new day of the Farmers’ Markets will be held in Bogotá, where you can find the best offer of fruits, vegetables, dairy products, eggs, tubers, among other products, at fair prices.

Keep in mind that when you buy in these markets you support local producers, because intermediaries are reduced, which also guarantees the freshness of the products.

So get your basket ready and take advantage of this weekend to make your market with fresh products that go from the field to your table.

This weekend the Mercados Campesinos will be located at the following points:

Sunday February 26

📍 Cedritos Urbanization Park
Calle 146 with carrera 10.

📍 Lourdes Park.
Calle 63 with Carrera 13. (10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

📍 Alameda Bosa Laureles
Avenida Ciudad de Cali with Calle 74c south.

📍 Gratamira Park
Calle 152 B with Carrera 73.

