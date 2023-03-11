You can wear absolutely any shade of lipstick that you like. But how to choose a new one? The one to like with such an impressive number of options on the lipstick shelves. So if you’re looking for a new everyday, no-win color to complement your gorgeous skin tone, it’s worth knowing how to choose a lipstick that matches your skin tone, byrdie writes.

The best lipsticks for cool skin tones are blue or purple shades. However, don’t confuse it with a true blue or purple lipstick, although they look just as stunning. For example, if you want to paint your lips red, choose deep reds (such as cherry red) rather than orange colors. For nude lips, you can emphasize the natural blush of the lips with a rose-pink nude or choose a grayish-beige for a more sophisticated look. If in doubt, a tinted balm can adjust to your lip color and go with a variety of looks, plus it’ll also moisturize your lips.

If your lips are very dry but you want a rich color, apply a lip moisturizer beforehand to avoid flaking. The best lipsticks for warm undertones are warm undertones. Think bright oranges, brick reds and terra cotta browns. Going to tan? Then you should choose a shade of lipstick according to your skin tone. For example, if you have fair skin, choose a paler nude shade, if you have darker skin, choose a more saturated nude.

If you’re feeling bold, copper and gold tones are your best bet. If you’re stuck looking for the perfect lipstick shade for your skin tone, remember, cool undertones look best with cool lipsticks, warm undertones look best with warm undertones, and neutrals can go both ways. Choose the lip color that makes you feel the best. If a coral shade makes you feel confident, but doesn’t follow the “rules”, feel free to use it.

