Aida Merlano, former congressman of the Republic accused of corruption and vote buying, was extradited to Colombia on March 10. For her to finish serving her sentence in the prison of the Good Shepherd, they adapted a cell and a bed according to the requests of his defender.

It should be remembered that last Friday it was confirmed by defense attorney Miguel Ángel del Río that former Colombian congresswoman Aida Merlano would be extradited to the country in order to answer for her actions in acts of electoral corruption for which she is being investigated.

Through his Twitter account, the lawyer announced “Aida on the way”, support with which he takes for granted the prompt arrival of the former congresswoman who has a series of objections against some of the most important political houses in the country, according to what has been said. previously mentioned.

In previous days, his defense lawyer also spoke about the case in the vicinity that they are moving forward to find the arrival of the escapee who was being held in Venezuela.

“The Chavismo mafias and their candidacies in the Atlantic must be happy with what is happening. But do not claim victory that the prompt arrival of Aida Merlano and the complaints against her will take the smile off your face, ”said Del Río.

The former congresswoman had an audience in recent weeks in which she gave details of her time in Venezuela and the responsibilities that another character would have recognized in Colombian politics and would have been his political godfather.

The hearing that took place for seven hours left some open points about the people who were involved in the crimes related to the inconsistencies in electoral issues. At first, the former senator involved Julio Gerlein, but after the defense of the man pointed out her relationship with the businessman and the money with which she would have financed her campaign to reach the Legislature.