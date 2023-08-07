CABEI places $20.5 million of blue bonds in the Australian market

The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) reported on Thursday that it placed 20.5 million dollars in the Australian capital market, resources that will finance eligible blue projects under criteria established in the Green and Blue Bond Framework.

This is CABEI’s fourth issuance of blue bonds and the third under the Australian Medium-Term Note Program, the regional financial body said in a statement.

The transaction confirms CABEI’s “broad and consolidated access” to capital markets globally, which has allowed the bank to place debt in 25 different currencies, he added.

The resources will be used to finance eligible blue projects under the criteria established in the CABEI Green and Blue Bond Framework, which are aligned with the principles of the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) and the Strategy Institutional 2020-2024 for the balanced social development of the Central American region.

With this issue, CABEI reiterates “its commitment and alignment” with its sustainability strategy and with the specific needs of one of the regions “most impacted by climate change globally,” according to the information.

CABEI has placed blue bonds for 166.4 million dollars, reaching a total of 8 Environmental, Social and Governance (ASG) transactions in 2023 for 1,856.2 million dollars, he added.

The financial body also assured that all its issues in 2023 have been ESG green bonds.

CABEI was founded in 1960 by Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, to which Belize, Panama and the Dominican Republic have joined as non-founding members.

In addition, they are extra-regional partners of the regional entity Argentina, Colombia, South Korea, Cuba, Spain, Mexico and Taiwan.