Cadastre Certificate will now be free for all citizens – news

As of today, citizens who need to obtain the IGAC National Cadastral Certificate can do so at no cost, according to Resolution 702 of May 24, 2023, which defines the free status of this document, which previously had a value of 17,000 pesos. .

The generation of the national cadastral certificate can be done through the IGAC virtual store: or at the service windows of the 22 Territorial Directorates.

Along with the national cadastral certificate, there are two other geographic certificates that are now included free of charge: a certificate on the mileage of the pipelines that cross municipal jurisdictions and the certificate of delimitation of areas of a reservoir or basin.

Uses of the National Cadastral Certificate

The National Cadastral Certificate includes the physical, economic and legal information of a property and serves to know the nomenclature, owner or possessor of the same (information for public or private service companies), in addition to its appraisal, area and registration (useful information for registrars, notaries and urban curators).

It also serves to verify the information of the property with which the property taxes are settled (by the municipal mayors), the income statement (which is presented to the DIAN), among others. Carrera 30 No. 48-51 Citizen Service: (601) 6531888 Bogotá DC www.igac.gov.co With this certificate, the military book and student enrollment in public colleges or universities are paid, housing subsidies are requested with Funds compensation etc

The other certificates

The certificate on the mileage of the pipelines that cross the municipal jurisdictions is a document that calculates the length of the pipeline (in kilometers) through which hydrocarbons or gas are transported and the area it occupies in the municipalities. Those who request this information are mainly hydrocarbon operating companies. That certificate had a cost of $42,850 per kilometer calculated.

Likewise, the certificate of delimitation of areas of a reservoir or basin, is a document with which the area of ​​hydroelectric projects is calculated for the transfer of economic resources to territorial entities or environmental authorities. Its value was $1,500 per calculated square kilometer of the area of ​​the basin or reservoir. This certificate is requested by entities such as National Natural Parks, the country’s Autonomous Regional Corporations and hydroelectric operating companies.

Source: Agustín Codazzi Geographic Institute

