On behalf of the fourth day of the group matches of the CAF Cup, Asko de Kara received this Wednesday at the Kégué Pyramids fc stadium in Egypt. It is a bloody defeat of a goal against four of the triple champion of Togo which sanctioned the game. At the end, Abalo Dosseh, the manager of the kondona team analyzes the match.

‹‹ It’s a very difficult game because we played two away games plus a league game plus this game. I think it’s too much for my team. We are not ready to play under this rhythm every three days. And I also think that when you give gifts to the opponent, you can’t win. The goals we conceded are balls that we gave to the opponent for free and at this level, it does not forgive ››, hinted the former coach of the local hawks before continuing in these terms ‹‹ We don’t have the means to compete with these teams. Both individually and collectively, it’s complicated to play. When we see the opponent’s level of play, they are technically above us. But what is stressful is that sometimes we have the impression that we have seen the match, we have explained things and that we still make the same mistakes. >>, he added.

For the last two meetings, Asko will try to come out with his head held high in order to prepare well for the next participation.