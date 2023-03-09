Home News CAF/J4 Cup: ASKO 1-4 Pyramids FC: Abalo Dosseh ‹‹ We don’t have the means to compete with these teams ››
News

CAF/J4 Cup: ASKO 1-4 Pyramids FC: Abalo Dosseh ‹‹ We don’t have the means to compete with these teams ››

by admin
CAF/J4 Cup: ASKO 1-4 Pyramids FC: Abalo Dosseh ‹‹ We don’t have the means to compete with these teams ››

On behalf of the fourth day of the group matches of the CAF Cup, Asko de Kara received this Wednesday at the Kégué Pyramids fc stadium in Egypt. It is a bloody defeat of a goal against four of the triple champion of Togo which sanctioned the game. At the end, Abalo Dosseh, the manager of the kondona team analyzes the match.

‹‹ It’s a very difficult game because we played two away games plus a league game plus this game. I think it’s too much for my team. We are not ready to play under this rhythm every three days. And I also think that when you give gifts to the opponent, you can’t win. The goals we conceded are balls that we gave to the opponent for free and at this level, it does not forgive ››, hinted the former coach of the local hawks before continuing in these terms ‹‹ We don’t have the means to compete with these teams. Both individually and collectively, it’s complicated to play. When we see the opponent’s level of play, they are technically above us. But what is stressful is that sometimes we have the impression that we have seen the match, we have explained things and that we still make the same mistakes. >>, he added.

For the last two meetings, Asko will try to come out with his head held high in order to prepare well for the next participation.

See also  [404 Archives]Issue 144: The First Anniversary of the Zhengzhou Flood Disaster When Flowers Are Prohibited and Those Not Allowed to Commemorate - China Digital Times

You may also like

AKP president accused scientists of mediatism, the answer...

Women marched in Valledupar for equality

Digital finance, Panetta: “IT security backbone”

New day of protests against the Health Reform...

Xi Jinping’s Two Sessions | In the delegation...

8 March, the Ministry dedicates a stamp to...

Exchanges between deputies and students: a “commendable initiative...

Foreign citizens, may process their driver’s license in...

The 10 best books on childhood obesity

Ernst & Young was awarded the “Top 10...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy