A new day of demonstrations against the points that they see as “negative” in the health reform proposed by the National Government It will take place today, Thursday, March 9.

Call made by the organization Patients Colombiaorganization has more than 195 patient organizations from all over the country.

These protests take place after the marches called by this same corporation on March 3, in which people protested in Cartagena, Sincelejo, Montería, Barranquilla, Santa Marta, Bucaramanga and Cúcuta.

Meeting points:

1. Cali: It will leave at 9 in the morning from the Jairo Varela Square to the Governor’s Office.

2. Bogota: the mobilization will leave at 9 in the morning from the National Park to the

Santander Park.

3. Medellín: It will leave at 10 in the morning from El Palo with La Playa to Parque de las

Lights.

Some of the concerns of Colombia Patients regarding the health reform:

1. Despite all the problems that the Health System has, today Colombians have the right to comprehensive care, they know each of the actors in the Health System.

2. The government reform does not solve the main problem that users and patients have today: the lack of medical specialists that generates long times on the waiting list for appointments.

3. With the reform we all lose our affiliation to the Health System and we lose the possibility of choosing where to be treated. We will have to wait in line and do the paperwork to register with each member of the family where they will attend us and the right to effective participation is lost.

4. Today, when users have a problem due to denial or delay, the route is clear and it is known who to protect. With the government project this is not clear.

5. We are afraid that the territorial funds that will be created will handle the money as political loot or be a great source of corruption, as has happened before with so many cartels.

