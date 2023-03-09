The spring air and the longer days are ideal for enjoying a real enchantment on skis, a full immersion from the early hours of the morning to the last hours of the late afternoon, to which are added the advantages of end-of-season promotions with Dolomiti Spring Days: from 18 to 24 March, 7 days of accommodation are at the price of 6, and 6 days of skipass at the price of 5. From 25th March to the end of the 2023 season, instead, 4 days of accommodation at the price of 3 and 4 days of skipass for the price of 3.

FOOD AND WINE AT A CELEBRATION

On the occasion of Women’s Dayil Refuge Averau offers the now iconic until March 12th Plate in pink, a reinterpretation of casunziei, one of the traditional Ampezzo dishes, in a new version in which the turnips, instead of being in the filling, are mixed with flour, thus coloring the pasta with unusual shades. Barbecue lovers will find bread (and meat) for their al teeth Falaria Refugewhich hosts every Saturday the Serata alla Diavola, an unforgettable dinner with the typical Faloria dish and plenty of grilled meat. (Ascent by cable car or snowmobile, info and reservations 0436/2737, 3311555357, www.faloriacristallo.it). For every Friday and Saturday in March, the Refuge Averau and the Squirrel refuge Instead, they offer Moonlight dinners, a perfect mix of taste, beauty, and starry skies. (www.cortinadelicious.it/IT/eventi) .

For those who can’t resist cones and bowls even in winter, the appointment is on March 26 with the Gelato Day, to celebrate the culture of ice cream and its tradition. Artisan ice cream has its origins in Veneto, precisely in Valbelluna, Val di Zoldo and Cadore, whose inhabitants already in 1800 became the first ice cream makers, then exporting this delicacy across the border. For the occasion, the master ice cream makers from Belluno pay homage to the guests, from 2 to 4 p.m. Capanna Ra Valles, with typical and more refined tastes, all prepared according to tradition and with genuine and typical products from the Belluno area. The initiative stems from the partnership with the company’s Restaurant – Pizzeria Capanna Ra Valles Tofana Cortina Arrow in the Sky and the European Gelato Day promoted by Longarone Fiere and Artglace, the Veneto Region and Gelato Veneto. (www.freccianelcielo.com).

MOUNTAIN IN MUSIC

Back on the Terrace of the Faloria Refuge Music in the Sky Saturday 11 March, a day together with Radio Company with games, gadgets and guaranteed fun.

On Sunday 12 March, however, the panoramic terraces of the refuges, chalets, huts and restaurants of the Ista ski area become extraordinary open-air stages for the first edition of Tofana Music Sunday. A day of music, skiing and fun on the world‘s slopes, in which the emotion of high-altitude music will resonate for the first time in the Tofane ski area. From 1300 meters of Socrepes to over 2300 meters of Pomedes, live shows will be staged in ten shelters at the same time. Gli Sbandati will play at the Socrepes Refuge from 12, at Baita Piè Tofana, again from 12, Martina Ciani DJ will liven up the day, at La Locanda Del Cantoniere the Duo Leonarduzzi/Venuti will be present from 12, at Chalet Tofane Walterino and Enrico di Stefano will start at 14.00, El Sorei will host Manaygo from 12.30, the Chalet Ria de Saco will start at 11.00 with Francesco Bernardini, at the Rifugio Pomedes we will start dancing at 12 with the Lorenzo Risi Trio, in Baita Resch will play from 11 Forgia DJ, in Col Taron present the QL TRIO Lounge from 11.30. (www.impianticortina.it)

Also on Sunday 12 a romantic and evocative proposal with a live concert of Irish folk music by the band The Júlumand on the terrace of the Lake Ajal Refugewhere it will also be possible to taste the brand new Birra Deliciouscraft beer declined in three particular flavors, novelty of the year of the Cortina Delicious Team.

SURROUNDED BY NATURE

The best gifts are often not material. Creating memories together is a special gift, and for this Sunday, March 19, for the Father’s Day, the Averau Refuge opens its doors at dawn to be able to admire the first lights of the day that color the mountains golden, and then be the first to go down the slopes. Dawn will rise at 6.18, breakfast in the refuge is scheduled from 6. From the morning enrosadira to the starry skies: Friday 24 and Saturday 25 March at the Averau refuge it will be possible to observe the sky and its stars together with the professionals of the company Astronomitalyequipped with special telescopes. Evening astronomical observation will be held both days from 8pm to 11pm, while Saturday 25 March from 9am to 5pm it will also be possible the observation of the sun. The 5 Torri chairlift will perform a single ride at 8 pm, from the Scoiattoli Hut there is a snowmobile service that will also operate on the way back. (Reservation required only by telephone on 0436 4660, more info on the website www.cortinadelicious.it/IT/eventi)

FOR ALL SPORTS

The appointment with the Finals of the Paralympic Alpine Skiing World Cup, which will concern only the technical disciplines (slalom and giant slalom), is scheduled from 14 to 17 March. The competition venue will be the Olympia delle Tofane, the symbolic slope of Cortina d’Ampezzo, which every year hosts the speed races of the Women’s Alpine Skiing World Cup. (www.fondazionecortina.com)

CULTURE BETWEEN PAST AND INNOVATION

A special observatory on today’s and tomorrow’s mountain is undoubtedly the Lagazuoi EXPO Dolomitesmuseum and exhibition space at an altitude of 2,732 meters above Cortina d’Ampezzo, which hosts the exhibition “The pioneers’ passion” by Stefano Zardini, a disruptive and innovative photographic experiment: starting from the family archive, the Ampezzo photographer has elaborated a hymn to the indomitable spirit of the Alpine communities that invented winter tourism in the mountains and skiing at the beginning of the twentieth century. Still at the Lagazuoi Expo Dolomiti, the exhibition dedicated to the winners of the WIMA2022 competition (Winning Ideas Mountain Awards), the award dedicated to the most innovative projects in the Italian mountain sector.

Until April 2, however, it is possible to participate in the competition Super8 Ski Tour selfie, photo & video competitionthe contest that aims to stimulate the dissemination and knowledge of the natural beauties and sporting attractions of the Super8 Ski Tour, the ski tour among eight of the most famous Dolomite mountains: Tofana, Pelmo, Civetta, Marmolada, Fanes, Averau, 5 Torri, Conturines .

SKIPASS ONLINE

Thanks to the ticket boxes and automatic cash machines, you can buy your ski pass online and thus save precious time to spend on the slopes. By purchasing the ski pass online from the Dolomiti Superski website, you can collect your ticket from the ticket boxes. Simply scan the QR-Code received via e-mail by holding it close to the reader, print and collect the ski pass at no additional cost. At the automatic cash machines, on the other hand, it is possible to collect the ski pass after purchasing it online, or buy it and collect it directly on site.