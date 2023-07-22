Finerio Connect will strengthen management in the country

The company Finerio Connect, a Mexican startup with operations in Colombia, hired José Santacruz López as the new Chief Technology Officer, to strengthen its presence in the country.

Santacruz López, of Ecuadorian origin, has worked to optimize the end user experience regarding the use of platforms, in addition to promoting profitability, value creation, sustainability and establishing quality levels for different types of companies, always seeking the support of a high-performance team, focused on creating quality products that add value.

“By joining Finerio, a fintech with a deep and transformative legacy, I embrace the challenge of absorbing its rich culture and empowering its product, with the goal of ensuring world-class team and performance. The first months will be crucial to guide this legacy towards an era of sustainable growth and high performance”, mentions the new CTO of Finerio Connect.

This represents a very strategic move for the company in its expansion plan in the region. Let’s remember that a few weeks ago the startup in collaboration with Visa, Ozone API and the Multiple Bank Association (ABA) of the Dominican Republic, held a series of workshops to create the Open Banking ecosystem in the Central American country and plans continue with the purpose of generating a digital transformation in the financial industry in Latin America.

The new CTO of Finerio Connect has put several startups into operation, where his experience stands out leading the construction of the first Ecuadorian unicorn, going through the support in the initial financing of the rounds of the seed, A and B series, ensuring important valuations and recognitions in the region.