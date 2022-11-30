Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has convened the CGIL, CISL, UIL and UGL trade unions on December 7 for a further discussion on the manoeuvre. The meeting will be held at Palazzo Chigi. The economic ministers will also participate in the meeting. «The convocation of Prime Minister Meloni for 7 December on the contents of the Budget Law is an important and positive signal. Now strengthen the dialogue to improve the maneuver», writes the secretary general of the CISL, Luigi Sbarra immediately.

Meanwhile, Meloni is refining the dossier, and yesterday he had a long meeting with Carlo Calenda. «If for once in our life we ​​did something normal, if the government parties, read Forza Italia, instead of sabotaging Meloni, contributed to carrying out the manoeuvre, and the opposition instead of going to the streets presented improvement measures, perhaps it would be a Normal country. Instead we continue to be a Machiavellian country of which we understand nothing”. Thus the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, after the meeting at Palazzo Chigi on the maneuver with the premier, Giorgia Meloni. With the premier, Economy Minister Giorgetti. Together with Calenda, the presidents of the Azione-Italia viva groups in the Chamber and Senate, Matteo Richetti and Raffaella Paita, as well as Luigi Marattin, group leader of the Third Pole in the Budget Committee at Montecitorio, and the technicians with whom a counter-maneuver proposal to be presented to the premier.

Maneuver, Calenda: "Constructive confrontation with Meloni but we will not vote for trust"

«Before sending our counter-maneuver to Meloni», Calenda explained, «I sent it to Enrico Letta, saying to him ‘do we want to discuss it together and present something together?’ There really wasn’t an answer. Because? I don’t know, you have to ask them. They complain that they have no interlocution, but when the interlocution is about concrete things, they never answer. And the reason is that on concrete things inside they are divided into a hundred thousand rivulets. I don’t do this here.”

Meanwhile, dissatisfaction is mounting in the unions: “We have proposed to Cisl and Uil not to stop and also to think about a mobilization to ask for a change in this budget law,” said the CGIL secretary general, Maurizio Landini, speaking to journalists in Palermo. “But above all to affirm the need for real reforms in our country that fight inequalities and rebuild industrial policies worthy of the name”.