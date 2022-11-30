Home Sports Juventus, Elkann’s words on Allegri and Agnelli
Sports

Juventus, Elkann’s words on Allegri and Agnelli

by admin
Juventus, Elkann’s words on Allegri and Agnelli

The first words after the earthquake at Juventus: “I want to thank my cousin Andrea for having given us extraordinary emotions, which we will never forget. In these 12 years we have won a lot. The merit is above all his”

John Elkann speaks for the first time on the earthquake at Juve: “The resignations of the directors of Juventus represent an act of responsibility, which puts the interests of the club first – said the CEO of Exor – The new board that will be born in January will be made up of highly professional figures from a technical and legal point of view, led by the president Gianluca Ferrero: together with the other directors, it will have the task of addressing and resolving the legal and corporate issues that are on the table today I trust that the company will be able to demonstrate that it has always acted correctly”.

allegri

“Maurizio Scanavino, who has demonstrated solid managerial skills in all the companies where he has worked, will use the experience gained above all in the media and digital fields to accelerate the development of Juventus, one of the strongest brands in the world – continued Elkann – Massimiliano Allegri remains the point of reference in the Juventus sports area: we count on him and on the whole team to continue winning as they have shown they can do in recent days, keeping our goals high on the pitch. I want to thank my cousin Andrea for giving us extraordinary emotions, which we will never forget. In these 12 years we have won a lot. The merit is above all his, as well as the women and men who have achieved memorable goals under his guidance. Our history speaks of victories and we gives the strength that is needed in these moments. With the support and affection of our fans, we have the opportunity to build an extraordinary future. diary”.

See also  Swimming, Federica Pellegrini at Casa Fiorinda, which hosts abused women: 'Full support "

November 29, 2022 (change November 29, 2022 | 18:19)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Asia’s No. 1 star is being abused by...

Netherlands-Qatar 2-0, goals from Gakpo and De Jong....

Won the national championship Zhejiang U17 sounded the...

Gesteco, five stages to round off a dream...

Gilera B50: history of the twin cylinder

Ferri the invader: “In the closet Infantino popped...

f1 ferrari resignation binotto greeting leclerc

Volleyball Champions League: Perugia beats Duren, Trento surpasses...

Serie C: today’s Tuesday results of Group B

World Cup: Wales-England 0-3, England in the round...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy