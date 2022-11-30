John Elkann speaks for the first time on the earthquake at Juve: “The resignations of the directors of Juventus represent an act of responsibility, which puts the interests of the club first – said the CEO of Exor – The new board that will be born in January will be made up of highly professional figures from a technical and legal point of view, led by the president Gianluca Ferrero: together with the other directors, it will have the task of addressing and resolving the legal and corporate issues that are on the table today I trust that the company will be able to demonstrate that it has always acted correctly”.

"Maurizio Scanavino, who has demonstrated solid managerial skills in all the companies where he has worked, will use the experience gained above all in the media and digital fields to accelerate the development of Juventus, one of the strongest brands in the world – continued Elkann – Massimiliano Allegri remains the point of reference in the Juventus sports area: we count on him and on the whole team to continue winning as they have shown they can do in recent days, keeping our goals high on the pitch. I want to thank my cousin Andrea for giving us extraordinary emotions, which we will never forget. In these 12 years we have won a lot. The merit is above all his, as well as the women and men who have achieved memorable goals under his guidance. Our history speaks of victories and we gives the strength that is needed in these moments. With the support and affection of our fans, we have the opportunity to build an extraordinary future.