Cali mayoral candidate applauds Early Childhood policy

The candidate for mayor of Cali, Colombia, Miyerlandi Torres, highlighted the role played by the First Lady of El Salvador, Gabriela de Bukele, emphasizing that the model for early childhood care from the prenatal stage and the well-being of pregnant women It should be replicated throughout the Latin American region.

“If there is something to highlight about the Bukele Government, it is the role that his wife Gabriela Rodríguez plays in the social approach. Her model for early childhood care from the prenatal stage and the well-being of pregnant women should be replicated throughout LATAM”, highlighted Torres.

The First Lady has given way to the creation of different quality initiatives suitable for Early Childhood, among them: the Born with Affection Law, the Grow Together Policy, Training Programs, which seek to implement a new model of maternal and child care that prioritizes well-being of mothers and their babies.

