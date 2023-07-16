Reducing Temporality and Prioritizing Preventive Medicine: Main Focus of Health Policy in Madrid

Reducing temporality and focusing on preventive medicine will be the main priorities of the Health area in the new legislative period, according to the counselor, Fatima Matute. In her first institutional meeting with the president of the Official College of Physicians of Madrid, Matute discussed the strategic lines of action that will shape health policy in the coming years.

Matute emphasized her intention to improve the already excellent state of healthcare in Madrid, positioning it as one of the best in Spain. She expressed her commitment to supporting professionals and working closely with the College of Physicians to achieve this goal.

One of the key areas of focus will be reducing temporality in the healthcare system. Matute stressed the importance of stabilizing jobs to enable healthcare professionals to deliver even better care. Additionally, she highlighted the significance of preventive, predictive, and personalized medicine, emphasizing the need to join forces to prioritize patient well-being.

Matute also mentioned the creation of a Digitization Department that will enable the analysis of patient data and facilitate the prediction of health conditions, further enhancing the quality of care in Madrid.

In response, Manuel Martínez-Sellés, the President of the Official College of Physicians of Madrid, expressed his willingness to collaborate with the Health Ministry to address the challenges faced by Madrid’s healthcare system. He cited the need to de-hospitalize the system, focus on preventive medicine, and improve the care of chronic pathologies.

Temporary employment in the healthcare sector was another concern mentioned by Martínez-Sellés. He highlighted the need for legislative changes to address this issue and ensure that healthcare professionals have secure and long-term employment.

Overall, the meeting between Matute and Martínez-Sellés set the stage for a collaborative approach to healthcare, with a focus on improving the well-being of patients and addressing the challenges faced by Madrid’s healthcare system.

