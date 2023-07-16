Santa Rosa lights up and modernizes

For two weeks the municipality of Las Araucarias has seen more and better lighting, this due to the installation of 5,400 LED lights, which has allowed them to save 52% in public lighting, money that goes directly to the payment of the luminaires which were installed. Mayor Toro referred to this process as: “It is a ‘Goodwill situation’, as they say, because we did not hand over the public lighting concession to any particular provider, we gave it to Empocabal, they leveraged a supplier credit that it is paid with this savings”.

It is quite necessary for Pereira to look at the example of the brother municipalities, because here they definitely do not give their footing on this specific issue.

Finally the dream park

At the entrance to the La Hermosa neighborhood of Santa Rosa de Cabal, there is a property that has been historically lost, the same one where there are now soccer fields. There, the need for a family megapark has been considered, because this neighborhood already has around 30,000 inhabitants, who do not have recreation or meeting spaces.

“Since 2021 we have been working on this project. What the administration is doing is processing with municipal royalties, a concept from MinDeportes is being processed, we have the completed studies and designs ready and we are going to take the project to OCAD that allows its construction. It is a work that will need around $6,000 million pesos, the municipality has them in royalties and we have been saving them for the megapark”, explained Rodrigo Toro, mayor of this municipality.

It is then expected that in this term it will be approved and awarded, in this regard the mayor replied: “The important thing is not who inaugurates, but what works are left to the community. This has been the mayor’s office that has managed the largest national investment with $45 billion”.

The Minister of Housing has come to Santa Rosa de Cabal twice, because the president appointed her godmother of the municipality to expedite the relocation of La Trinidad.

They have a start document

“I hadn’t wanted to say much, because we still needed to sign the start act and the Carder’s authorization to intervene in the San Roque channel, there we are going to build a bridge to improve the accident rate indicators and the mobility of this site that is commonly has called ‘the star’. People will be able to enter and exit La Hermosa on 23rd Street with Carrera 23, to get onto the highway.”

This important intervention will cost approximately $4,000 million, which will also come from royalties. This bridge will also be a benefit for the ambulances that come from the hospital and will result in the improvement of the quality of life of the people who live in the sector.

what lies ahead

“Most of the projects remain with the resources secured. We still have one pending in which more work now and it is the relocation of La Trinidad, because it depends on the purchase of the lot, since the one we had in our sights could not be due to last minute legal difficulties that the owner of the property had ” .

Housing Minister Catalina Velasco is the godmother of Santa Rosa, the mayor says he has a direct line with her and the priority is the municipality. “Few people know that $12 billion is available to relocate these families. The municipality does everything in its power, because no one has the budget to buy a lot in case of an emergency,” the mayor clarified.