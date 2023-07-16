Atlanta United vs. Orlando City SC Highlights | MLS on FOX

Video Details

Atlanta United FC went head-to-head against Orlando City SC in a highly anticipated match up. These two teams fought hard in the first half. Atlanta FC struck first with a flawless goal from Caleb Wiley in the 22nd minute. Orlando was quick to retaliate with a beautiful header from Antonio Carlos in the 25th minute. Defenses tightened up in the second half but Orlando was able to finish strong with a game winning goal from Duncan McGuire in the 60th minute. Orlando City SC defeated Atlanta United FC, 2-1.



10 HOURS AGO・MLS・4:46

