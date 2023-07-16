Home » Darun Hilard nova meta Crvene zvezde | Sport
Darun Hilard is the new target of Red Star!

Source: MN PRESS

Crvena zvezda continued with reinforcements, so Shabaz Napier arrived this morning, and foreign media report that this is not the end. The Greek “Totalbasket” states that everything is ready for arrival Daruna Hilijarda on Mali Kalemegdan.

The experienced American played for Maccabi from Tel Aviv last season, where he won the title, and after graduating from Villanova College, he started his career in the NBA. He was selected by the Detroit Pistons as the 38th pick in 2015, but after two seasons there and one year in San Antonio, he went to Europe.

He played for one year in Baskonia, two years in CSKA and another year in Bayern Munich. He also played for the USA national team at the 2017 FIBA ​​America Cup in Argentina. He does best in the positions of fullback and winger, and now he is a free agent and in the event of his arrival in Belgrade, no compensation would be paid for him.

The red and whites are in a deficit with players in the fullback position since Ognjen Dobrić left, four playmakers have left the club, John Holland is no longer there either, who could also cover that position, so now the only “classic” duo is in the team of the champions of Serbia. Nemanja Nedović.

