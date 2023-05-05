Home » Cali Police Clarifies Matter of Threatening Pamphlets
Cali Police Clarifies Matter of Threatening Pamphlets

Cali Police Clarifies Matter of Threatening Pamphlets

Citizens of the Floralia neighborhood, located in commune 6, northeast of Santiago de Cali, denounced the alleged presence of threatening pamphlets.

These pamphlets refer, it seems, to aun social cleansing plan in the sector imposing rules and even a curfew through threats.

“The time has come to clean up social cleansing”, headlines this pamphlet that, presumably, circulates on social networks.

Likewise, this threatening statement warns that the time has come to do a new cleaning; noting that those accused of this illegal movement are the drug dealers, consumers, car and motorcycle thieves.

After intimidating remembering that they have those indicated “in their sights”; threaten to attack the person who, according to them, “look bad” after 10:00 p.m. in the streets of the sector.

Adding a warning to the young population so that they avoid falling into these bad acts, because, according to the authors of these pamphlets, They will still be punished.

What do the authorities say?

The Cali Metropolitan Police ruled on this case, clarifying that the investigations already have solid conclusions:

“We learned of some pamphlets that were being distributed, mostly on the internet, through social networks, since so far we have not found any pamphlet that is physical; Our intelligence work carried out the verification, in which it can be determined that it is not the authorship of any specific group of organized common crime, therefore, it is known and we are aware that this apocryphal pamphlet has been reproducing from Cauca, which, It has already been verified by our intelligence officers, and it has no relationship with any established group,” said Colonel William Quintero, deputy commander of the Cali Metropolitan Police.

However, the citizens of this neighborhood in the north of the capital of Valle remain vigilant and do not underestimate this situation.

