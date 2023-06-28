Earthquake in Siena, plasters of the baptistery of the Cathedral have fallen – breaking latest news

(ANSA) – SIENA, JUNE 28 – Some plasterwork of the Baptistery of the Cathedral of Siena fell following the shock of an earthquake measuring 3.7 with its epicenter in Poggibonsi. The investigations to establish any damage also inside the Cathedral, which in the meantime has been evacuated, will begin shortly. As a precaution, some streets in the historic center have been closed to cars and pedestrians.



The Santa Maria della Scala museum complex was also evacuated as a precaution following the earthquake. There were about 30 visitors inside the ancient hospital at the time of the evacuation. The closure of the museum complex has also been ordered for tomorrow.



On the indication of the prefect of Siena and in order to guarantee the safety of all, the immediate closure of the university buildings in Siena was also ordered with the suspension of activities. (HANDLE).



