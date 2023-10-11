Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3: Activision promises to work on the details criticized by fans

The testing phase beta di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 it is currently underway and will last a little longer, but enthusiasts have already noticed the first problems, or at least identified a series of details that do not convince them. Obviously gamers are good at making themselves heard and Activision – or rather its Sledgehammer Games team – quickly confirmed that it had heard the criticisms and that I am ready to work on improving the multiplayer game.

Via next weekend. Until then, we would like to thank all of you for your feedback. Our team is hard at work making additional improvements for the second weekend and beyond. Later this week, you can expect an update on some of the key problems we encountered, including, but not limited to… visibility of operators, timing of the slide and selection of the point of appearance.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, details on the game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will bring several familiar characters back into action

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be available from November 10, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series It will include a new campaign mode featuring Vladimir Makarov as the main villain, plus 16 reimagined multiplayer maps from Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and an open-world zombie experience from Treyarch.

Let us remember instead that the second phase of the beta will begin on October 12th. PC and Xbox Early Access players will be able to play alongside all PlayStation players. On October 14th, until October 16th, the open beta will be available for all players of all platforms, without early access limitations.

Finally, here is our article in which we explain what we think of the multiplayer beta after our test.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

