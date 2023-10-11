Antoine Dupont ready for Rugby World Cup quarter-final against South Africa

Antoine Dupont, in training, in Rueil-Malmaison (Hauts-de-Seine), October 11, 2023. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP

Now the real surprise would be if he doesn’t play this match. Antoine Dupont, injured in the cheekbone and operated on less than three weeks ago for a maxillo-zygomatic fracture, should, barring any drama, participate in the quarter-final of the Rugby World Cup between the XV of France and the South Africa, Sunday October 15, in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis).

The captain and scrum-half of the Blues returned to contact training this week and is now “at 100% capacity”, assured William Servat, the coach in charge of the forwards, on Wednesday. With a future holder’s chasuble on his back, Dupont (26 years old, 51 caps) participated normally, and wearing a helmet – which is not his habit – in the preparation sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, the latter having been carried out at high intensity.

Everything indicates that the Stade Toulouse player, who had hastily left his partners on September 21 against Namibia, after receiving a violent headbutt in the face, will be back for the crucial match against the reigning world champions at Stade de France.

Springbok charges

Operated the day after a maxillo-zygomatic fracture, Dupont first observed an eight-day rest period, before joining the French team on the evening of October 1. After a week of physical rehabilitation work, on Monday October 9, he received authorization from his surgeon to take part in the classic training sessions of the French XV, which may include contact between players.

These charges probably have nothing to do with the power of those that await him against the Springboks, a very physical team. But this does not seem to dampen the ardor of the management of the XV of France and of Dupont himself. Fabien Galthié must officially communicate the names of the players who will make up his team, Friday October 13 at 11:30 a.m., at Roland-Garros, in Paris.

Sports Service (with AFP)

