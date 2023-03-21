During the celebration of the International Day of Action for Rivers, the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development made Colombians aware of the importance of these bodies of water, determinants for the food security of the populations, regional connectivity and the productive dynamics of the country.

This office rated these water currents as keys to health of the planet and one of the main sources of fresh water in the world.

The entity highlighted the importance of the rivers that flow through the national territory and called on all Colombian men and women to ensure their protection.

He highlighted the Magdalena River, as the main sweet current in the country, with more than 1,540 kilometers in lengthis born in the Colombian Massif until its mouth in the Caribbean Sea and its basin is equivalent to 23% of the total surface of Colombia.

the cauca

The Cauca River is the second river in the country, it is born in the Colombian Massif and covers more than 180 municipalities and its hydrographic basin is approximately 63 thousand 300 square kilometers.

Has productive activity such as the sugar industry, coffee cultivation and electricity generation.

Their main tributaries They are the Nechí River, La Vieja and the San Juan Colombia River.

enjoy extra protection considered as a Subject of Rights.

Amazonas

There is also the Amazon River, whose volume depend on more than 40 thousand species of floratwo thousand species of fish, around 400 species of mammals and amphibians, and the same number of reptiles, and 2.5 million insects.

is considerate the longest river in the world with 7,020 kilometers in length and contains a fifth of the fresh water of the entire planet.

