Inter revolution, 11 players leave at the end of the season?

The Gazzetta dello Sport analyze the situation of the Inter squad in view of the next transfer market: as many as 11 players, half of the team, could leave Milan at the end of the season. According to Rosea, it will be necessary to get the most out of three that should be considered outgoing: Brozovic, Dumfries and Correa. Gosens deserves a separate chapter: the company does not want to sell him, especially now that he has relaunched, but it must be understood how much the German will be willing to start still behind in the hierarchies compared to Dimarco. Then five players have their contracts expiring, only for two of these has Inter started concrete renewal negotiations: Dzeko and De Vrij. Among others, Gagliardini is destined to say goodbye and the same will happen with Handanovic, now a reserve behind Onana. Complicated, then, to think that the renewal of D’Ambrosio will arrive. Two players on loan, Lukaku and Bellanova must also be included in the account. There would be three, actually. There is also Acerbi who needs to be redeemed, but here the signs are positive, the club is determined in this sense.

Our opinion: Correa, bought for 31 million, has disappointed the club’s expectations and will be placed on loan, presumably abroad. Everything to write what will happen with Brozovic and Dumfries. With Juve, the Croatian showed how far he is from the heart of Inter today. But due to age and salary, it will be difficult to find a buyer. Dumfries? During the World Cup, Inter had come to value him at 60 million. Today thinking about that figure makes no sense: the valuation has collapsed, as has its yield. On Lukaku Marotta has already clarified that “at the end of the year he will return to Chelsea”.

Inter, who’s coming?

La Rosea, after concentrating on the outgoing transfer market, is trying to predict Inter’s incoming moves: Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio have begun working on two strikers, namely Marcus Thuram from Roberto Firmino. Both have not yet revealed their future, even if they have already communicated to Borussia Mönchengladbach and Liverpool the choice to change the air. Meanwhile, for the defense the prices of Oumar Solet, the 23-year-old center back of Salzburg, are rising, seen up close in the Europa League. It costs 15 million, Inter will try to lower the fee with bonuses: there is a desire to quickly start the after Skriniar.

Our opinion: for the French son of art, vice world champion, there is a good row between Germany (Bayern in the lead) and England (Newcastle in pole position), but Inter signed up for the race in time, playing with intelligence his papers, even flying to Qatar during the World Cup to meet the agents and explain the project. On the table a multi-year contract worth 5 million plus bonuses per season. Firmino is six years older, but also several titles on the bulletin board. He told Klopp that he wants a new challenge and that in any case there is no future in the Premier League in his mind. So why not Italy? Inter have already done their polls and expressed their interest, now it’s up to the player to make it clear what kind of challenge he’s looking for.

Juventus, Rabiot opens to renewal

Always Gazzetta shifts the focus to the future of Adrien Rabiot to Juventus: the Frenchman, whose contract expired in June, made an appointment with the club at the end of April, after the sentence on the penalty points. The bianconeri are ready to go up to 10 million with bonuses. Allegri can be decisive in convincing him. At Continassa they are aware that if they were to replace Rabiot to take on a level midfielder they could save on salary but they would have to invest no less than 40-50 million in the card, perhaps going to spend even more than it would cost for the Lady to renew Adrien’s contract for another 3 or 4 years.

Our opinion: the good news for the bianconeri is that concrete offers for Rabiot have not yet arrived, neither from the Premier League (a destination appreciated by the player) nor from other leagues. Certainly it will not be possible to go below 10 million: Rabiot earns 7 (plus bonuses) and by leaving on a free transfer, he aims for a double-digit salary.

