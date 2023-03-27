Something must be seriously wrong with the clockwork that makes the Colombian government work if the National Police Director publicly declares that the battles against crime are wars against the devil.

Something much more serious must be happening in the mind of a general of the republic who, in the middle of the 21st century, publicly says that the National Police appeals to exorcisms against the devil and the methods of confrontation against the evil one that were no longer applied by the forces of the devil. order since the Middle Ages, when the owners of power were the feudal lords.

It is almost incredible to read the long and costly interview given to Vicky Dávila by General Henry Sanabria, appointed maximum commander of the police institution by President Petro and his minister Velázquez.

It is impossible that in the middle of the year 2023, when artificial intelligence exists and the investigation methods and the persecutions against criminals have been modernized, they want them to be fought in Colombia as if they were the imaginary battles of Don Quixote and his knights against the windmills. . Or, even worse, that imitating the Roman popes of antiquity or the tribal chiefs of Central Africa, the battle against crime and lawbreakers is summed up by the supreme commander of the uniformed men as a tough fight against the devil. and, as such, instead of digital weapons or artificial satellites, the scapulars of the Virgin are used as a shield or the Vatican exorcisms are sharpened against the bandits who break the social order.

From there to the 190,000 Colombian police officers being exchanged for the handgun with which they have guaranteed order for a camandula, there is very little distance. It is one thing to make a public display of religious beliefs and another to go back to the Middle Ages, trampling on knowledge and evolution, advances and experiences to turn the risky work that the Constitution has entrusted to the police into anti-demonic crusades.

The post Camandulas por pistolas appeared first on Diario Occidente.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

