Former President Donald Trump sought on Saturday to discredit the Justice, which he accused of being biased at a rally in Waco, Texas, just when he could be charged in New York in a case for the alleged payment of a bribe to porn actress Stormy Daniels , with whom he had an “affair”.

“They have nothing (against me)!” An angry Trump exclaimed before the crowd gathered to see him at the Waco Regional Airport, where he presented himself as a victim of Justice and lashed out at the lawyers who are handling his case at the Prosecutor’s Office of the District of Manhattan, whom he insulted and called “scum”.

He claimed without evidence that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is delusional and is acting under the direction of the country’s Department of “Injustice” to try to charge him with something, according to him, that does not constitute a crime.

In fact, he went even further, baselessly claiming that the Justice Department has sent “operatives” to the DA’s office to ensure they “take care of Trump” and finish what they “failed to do” in Washington.

And it is that the former president attributed this and other cases open against him to a conspiracy by the Democrats so that he does not appear in the 2024 elections.

The investigation of the New York Prosecutor’s Office focuses on the alleged payment by the Trump team of $130,000 to Daniels during the 2016 electoral campaign that elevated him to the Presidency, in exchange for the silence of the porn actress about a sexual relationship they had in 2006.

The case is now in the hands of a grand jury, which must decide whether or not to indict the former president. If Trump is impeached, he will become the first former US president to face a criminal charge.

The ex-governor also messed with Daniels during the rally this Saturday, which he called “horseface” and of which he assured that he never liked it and that for him the only woman has always been “the great first lady”, in reference to his wife, Melania Trump.

The New York magnate did not leave a puppet with his head and also criticized the Supreme Court for deciding last November that his tax returns should not be kept secret, as he himself had requested.

As a consequence of that ruling, at the end of 2022 Congress published its declarations to the treasury during the previous six years, including those of its mandate.

In this regard, Trump said that “every piece” of his financial and business life has been “dissected” like no one else in the country: “Something that is not supposed to have happened,” he said.

He also censured the Supreme Court for “not having dared” to declare the 2020 elections invalid, in which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden and which the then Republican president denounced without evidence that they had been rigged by progressives.

Trump, who did not stop being cheered on by his supporters in Waco, also regretted that his former lawyer Evan Corcoran had to testify on Friday before another federal grand jury, this time in Washington DC, in the case of the classified documents found in the mansion. in Florida of the former president.

At this point, he again accused the Justice of partiality and pointed out that the only lawyers who have to appear before grand investigative juries are those of the Republicans.

Here, he attacked the Democrats, whom he indicated that they are trying to turn Justice into a political weapon.

Beyond his problems in court, the former president dedicated a good part of his speech to some of his favorite topics.

As he usually does at his rallies, he complained about the “communist” policies of the Democrats and the management by the Biden Administration of the competition with China, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the border with Mexico, where he stressed that there is “an invasion” and insecurity reigns.

On this matter, he anticipated that if he is elected president in 2024, he will expand the wall on the southern border of the country.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related