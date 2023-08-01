A 4-year-old girl falls from her scooter, serious – News

A 4-year-old girl who was seriously injured following a fall from her scooter late yesterday evening while playing in the Matusa park in Frosinone is hospitalized in serious conditions. The girl lost her balance by falling down and hitting her side on the handlebars of the vehicle.





The 118 doctors immediately intervened on the spot and stabilized the child by taking her to the nearby Spaziani hospital in the capital. From here the transfer by helicopter to the Bambino Gesù children’s hospital in the capital was arranged, experiencing heavy liver injuries.



