(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 27 – The president of Fifa, Gianni Infantino, and the president of the European Club Association (Eca), Nasser Al-Khelaifi, today signed the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding, on the occasion of the 29th general assembly of Eca in Budapest. The long-term agreement, until 31 December 2030, strengthens the relationship between the two entities and strengthens the axis between the president of the PSG and the Swiss manager. The memorandum of understanding provides for a renewed commitment by the clubs to adhere to the international match calendar, approved unanimously by FIFA on March 14, until 2030, and the ECA has confirmed its support for the new World Cup for Clubs starting in 2025, with the participation of 12 European clubs, an annual match between the winner of the Champions League and the winner of an intercontinental play-off, and a women’s club world cup still to be created.



“This is a significant day for the future of football and for its long-term stability – said Infantino – We are very happy to renew and strengthen our cooperation agreement with the ECA, which represents clubs from all over Europe. L he approval of the new international match calendar by the ECA provides the necessary balance between club and national team football.Exciting plans await us, including the new Club World Cup in 2025 and the new World Cup for Women’s Clubs. Close collaboration with clubs in Europe and the rest of the world will be essential to the success of these events.”



“We are delighted to have signed this important agreement. The Memorandum of Understanding recognizes the central role of clubs in football globally and ensures their adequate representation in the decision-making process on matters affecting them,” Nasser Al-Khelaifi commented. Eca will now also establish tighter working practices on a future revamped Club World Cup, including sporting and commercial aspects for the 2025 edition, and work together on future editions, including potential commercial rights management structures.” . (HANDLE).

