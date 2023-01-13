If the voice of the uncle of the journalist Bruno Bidjang counts, we can witness a rebound in the affair which furnished the news yesterday January 12. His uncle, Parfait Mbvoum, reminds him that he made a hasty decision, therefore under the influence of emotion and that he has 24 hours to come to his senses.

Except that in Bruno’s letter where he declared that he was ending his training in this prestigious school of journalism, he mentioned that the suspension of activities relating to sponsorship is neither more nor less than a matter of political clans. His letter following the refusal of the director of Esstic, Pr Alice Nga Minkala to grant the boss of Vision 4, Amougou Belinga, to be the sponsor of the class of 53 journalists at Esstic.

Bruno Bidjang specifies in his letter that the request was submitted by the students of this promotion of which he was a part, and signed by the journalist in service at the Crtv, Jean Cyriaque Besse, also president of the said promotion.

Read uncle’s letter

“Nephew Bruno Bidjang. Go back to school!

I read with great regret, your decision to stop your training, because according to you, your mentor would have been humiliated in this school for a case of sponsorship! Nephew, if I can understand that it was out of emotion that you made this decision, I will not accept that you maintain it for more than 24 hours.

Besides, in the past, starmania made you go out on a whim and you reconsidered your decision. A press release on Facebook does not have legal value, your dearly acquired place at Esstic is still there.

I wonder if you have heard the opinion of my brother, your father, Francois Bikoro, who would never have accepted such a decision. Your wife, who seems to be your eyes and ears, did she contribute to this decision? No Bruno! I know it was you who arranged for your boss to be the sponsor of the 53rd promotion. That is ! But do not ignore that he is a “Good” Mr. for those close to him and challenged by those who are distant from him. Due to a trajectory with multiple interrogations.

Nephew, if out of the ordinary, your boss ends up in a mess with the law, to the point where he goes to jail, are you going to stop eating? to raise your family? Will you go to jail with him in solidarity for him? No ! Nephew! You messed up, go back to school! Above all, don’t tell me that you are already grown up and that you are free to make your decisions as you wish… A few days ago you attacked Haman Mana, insinuating that if he were your teacher, you would leave L Esstic , he didn’t need to be your teacher to kick you out of Esstic.

It was enough to blacken a few lines on paper to destabilize you, as well as your boss. That’s what you went to look for in the same school. Stay there! You will chase us or other people smartly, from this school.. Welcome back to school Nephew.