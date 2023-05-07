Camila Parker Bowles faces an unexpected mishap in the countdown to the Coronation

SETBACK

There is one day left for the historic Coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Camila Parker Bowles and, as is logical, everything in the United Kingdom is already prepared for this important day. This week the streets of the city have witnessed the last rehearsals prior to the celebration, which is expected to be attended by representatives from all over the world.

Camilla Parker-Bowles in Colchester. /Gtres

Beyond the main protagonists of the day, the monarch and his wife, there will be other secondary protagonists, such as the princes of Wales and their children. As confirmed, the King wants his eldest son and his grandson, Prince George, to have a prominent role in the ceremony, but they will not be the only ones. The monarch’s wife Camila Parker Bowles, you will also have the support of several members of your family. For example, it is known that her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, will occupy an important position in Westminster Abbey but, in addition, the Queen will be surrounded by her grandchildren.

However, despite the thoroughness of the preparations, occasionally there are incidents that cannot be avoided. This is precisely what has happened to one of the consort’s grandchildren. As has been known, Gus Lopes, the 13-year-old son of Camila’s daughter, Laura, and her husband, Harry Lopes, has had an accident while riding a bicycle. Gus, along with his brother Luis and his cousin, Freddy Parker Bowles, are in charge of holding up the canopy of Queen Camilla’s Coronation during the ceremony. However, due to this little accident, he has his right arm immobilized. As confirmed by the tabloid Daily Mail, Camila’s grandson has his arm in a sling, so he will not be able to use his right arm. Of course, this small mishap will not affect the normal course of the ceremony.

The mishap of the grandson of Camila Parker Bowles It is not the only setback that the environment of King Carlos has suffered in recent days. In fact, this very week, in the midst of the preparations, the death of the wife of the Duke of Buccleuch, who is responsible for carrying the scepter with the cross to the altar, was known. However, it does not seem that this news will alter the course of the ceremony.

The Princes of Wales in an act before the Coronation. /Gtres

For their part, a few hours ago, in their last official commitment before the Coronation, the Princes of Wales expressed their concern about the weather, since it seems that the rain could become the protagonist of the day. Although Guillermo has said that he hopes it does not rain excessively, his wife, Catalina Middleton, has commented that this type of weather is so typical of London that you have to keep in mind that it could happen.

Source: Looks Magazine