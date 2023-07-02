Caminera announces routine checks to verify vehicle authorization that expires on June 30

From the Highway Patrol, they reported that this June 30 the vehicle license expires, so they urge drivers to carry out the corresponding procedures in their respective municipalities, taking into account the strict routine controls that will be carried out.

Inspector Eliseo Escobar, chief of the Río Verde highway patrol detachment, indicated that this Friday is the last day to renew the authorization of documents, since as of July 1, the road operator is authorized to demand the authorizations and sanction with fines.

For his part, Eulogio Amarilla, traffic director of the municipality of San Pedro de Ycuamandyyú, reported on the high turnout of interested people who are approaching to update documents in order to avoid fines for not having up-to-date authorizations.

As of this Saturday, vehicle authorizations will be required, which are documents as well as the driving license, issued by local municipalities, but the power of controls on all routes of the National Road Network corresponds to the Patrol Walker.

USE: INSPECTOR ELISEO ESCOBAR-CHIEF OF THE ROAD PATROL DETACHMENT OF RÍO VERDE

USE: EULOGIO AMARILLA-TRAFFIC DIRECTOR OF THE MUNICIPALITY OF SAN PEDRO DE YCUAMANDYYÚ

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

