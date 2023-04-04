The city of Loja, according to the dumpsters’ union, does not have dumps; The one located in Carigán would not be fulfilling the service because they are prevented from entering or there are no officials to show them where to throw the material. In addition, they request road repair, both in the city and province.

Stop

Around 200 families, in the metropolis of Loja, depend directly on the transport and service provided by the dump trucks.

Bladimir Samaniego Ponce, leader of the Loja tipper union, in an interview with Diario Crónica, said that some time ago they negotiated with the mayor, Patricia Picoita Astudillo, a stop-type space for the tippers and they were granted one, located near the Orillas del Zamora Biopark However, after a certain time they were notified that they had to vacate.

Currently, they park anywhere, but they want adequate space and thus avoid giving a bad image to the public.

dumps

The leader of the Loja tipper union mentioned that the authorities do not give a solution to the issue of the dumps. “Article 2 of the respective Ordinance specifies that it is the duty of the Municipality to grant a dump and those who do construction must contribute a service fee for this space,” he said.

He added that, “in the city they do not exist, what there is is a sanitary landfill, which has nothing to do with the material eviction service. They have mentioned to us that they already have the places established, but they are not enabled. We pay for a service that does not exist so far, ”she pointed out.

He pointed out that “it is said that there is a dump in Carigán, but when we arrive at the place they do not let us enter or there is no official to indicate the space in which the material should be dumped.”

pathways

Regarding roads, Samaniego Ponce stressed that at this time it is critical, “we travel with our vehicles through the periphery of the city and the streets are in pieces, not to mention in the province. Every day we have to be changing spare parts, such as spring leaves, pistons and others that are expensive, ”she explained.

They request the Municipality of Loja, the Provincial Government and the Ministry of Transportation and Public Works to do their job and provide maintenance, since the only ones affected are the owners of the heavy vehicles. (YO)