Cristian Patino, 22 years oldwas arrested by the National Police after allegedly being caught with drugs in the municipality of Bosconia, Cesar.

The young man was on a street in the Dieciocho de Febrero neighborhood when required by the authorities during a control operation and background check.

“A search is carried out and they are found in his possession 32 white paper wrappers which contain a powdery substance inside with characteristics similar to coca base or its derivatives, yielding a weight of 1.9 grams”, authorities indicated.

Consequently, Patiño was made available to the Prosecutor’s Office by the manufacturing crime, drug trafficking or possession.

In addition, it would be presented before a guarantee control judge for the preliminary hearings for the legalization of the capture, the imputation of charges, and the imposition of the security measure.