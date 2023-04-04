Home News They captured a subject with drugs in Bosconia
Cristian Patino, 22 years oldwas arrested by the National Police after allegedly being caught with drugs in the municipality of Bosconia, Cesar.

The young man was on a street in the Dieciocho de Febrero neighborhood when required by the authorities during a control operation and background check.

A search is carried out and they are found in his possession 32 white paper wrappers which contain a powdery substance inside with characteristics similar to coca base or its derivatives, yielding a weight of 1.9 grams”, authorities indicated.

Consequently, Patiño was made available to the Prosecutor’s Office by the manufacturing crime, drug trafficking or possession.

In addition, it would be presented before a guarantee control judge for the preliminary hearings for the legalization of the capture, the imputation of charges, and the imposition of the security measure.

