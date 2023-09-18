Campaign: let’s focus on the proposals

We are less than a month and a half away from the October 29 elections and, unfortunately, what should be a period of vibrant debate and presentation of proposals has turned in Cali into a fight of scandals and discredit. Instead of highlighting their merits and vision for the city, some candidates choose to tarnish the image of their opponents.

This trend is not exclusive to our city, it is a phenomenon that undermines citizens’ confidence in the electoral process and diverts attention from crucial issues to rumors and lies. The focus on scandals and political tricks is leaving aside what really matters: ideas and proposals to improve the lives of citizens.

The most worrying thing is that this policy of discredit not only diverts attention from the proposals, but also distances citizens from political participation, because instead of feeling inspired by leaders who seek the common good, many feel disenchanted and distrustful. of the electoral process, which leads them towards abstention.

The strategists behind these Machiavellian tactics must understand that people are no longer as naive as they used to be. The ruses and personal attacks have become predictable, and citizens have developed antibodies against the dirty campaign.

“Coincidentally” during campaign time there are many complaints that were not made at the right time, which shows the political intention of those who make them. This is not about keeping quiet about irregularities that may involve candidates, but it is clear that in most cases it is information disseminated with the intention of manipulating the electorate.

Cali people deserve a serious and respectful debate, and leaders who are willing to inspire by example.

