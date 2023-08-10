Home » Candidate for mayor of Sácama resigned due to threats – news
Through a project developed between Ecopetrol and the Aguazul Mayor’s Office, 215 rural families from strata 1 and 2 lit the natural gas flame in their homes.

This work included the construction of distribution networks, the connection to the citygate (reception and dispatch station), as well as the respective home connections in the villages of Los Lirios, Cunamá, Volcán Blanco, Paraíso, Rincón del Vijúa, San Ignacia and Retiro Milagro. .

The investment amounted to $5,187 million, of which Ecopetrol contributed more than $4,668 million and the Municipal Administration $518 million.

The connection of the natural gas service, in addition to benefiting homes, also reached educational institutions, allowing continuous service in school restaurants.

This is the second gas project supported by Ecopetrol in Aguazul. The first was carried out in 2021, in agreement with the Casanare Governor’s Office and the Mayor’s Office, through which 205 families from the villages of El Triunfo, La Vegana, Manoguía and La Cachiza accessed this service.

Yamile González Rivera, Ecopetrol’s Regional Environment Manager pointed out that, in Aguazul, there are already 420 users connected to home gas and thus ensure that all the villages in their area of ​​influence have service availability; and in Yopal, they will soon begin the construction of distribution networks and start-up of this service for 111 users of the Jordán, Volcaneras, Cagüí Charte and Cagüí Milagro villages of the El Charte township, in coordination with the Casanare government.

Source: Ecopetrol

