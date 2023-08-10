THEY ARREST A MAN WHO PREGNANT HIS 13-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER IN MAURICIO JOSÉ TROCHE « News cde

MAURICIO JOSÉ TROCHE (SPECIAL SEND) An extremely terrible event that breaks the heart of any human being with reason is the one that occurred in the town of Mauricio José Troche, where a man was arrested after being the main suspect of having sexually abused his daughter, who at 13 is about to be a mother.

After the teenager was taken to medical check-ups for health reasons, the man disappeared from the scene.

It was there that they began to look for him until, according to the Deputy Chief of the 12th Commissioner, Deputy Officer Guido Ojeda, they managed to arrest the accused on Wednesday morning.

The minor’s situation is extremely worrying given that due to her age her body is not fully prepared to give birth, so she is receiving preferential care to ensure that her integrity- beyond the terrible damage she has already suffered don’t get worse

The agents of the 12th Commissioner Mauricio José Troche, Guairá managed to arrest the man accused of sexually abusing his 13-year-old daughter, who is approximately eight months pregnant.

As reported by the Deputy Chief of the 12th Commissioner, the Deputy Officer, Guido Ojeda, managed to arrest the alleged abuser this Wednesday morning, later they transferred him to the Villarrica Regional Hospital for his medical diagnosis. The man is in charge of the Public Ministry.

