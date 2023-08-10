Without two historics in the national team, Australia has its squad for the World Cup in France

The coach of the Australian national team, Eddie Jones, confirmed this Thursday the 33 players who will take part in the 2023 World Cup in France, without the presence of midfielder Quade Cooper and third line Michael Hooper. Jones will be without Cooper as he is not in top form following an Achilles injury, while he did not include the experienced Hooper, world champion in 1991 and 1999, Planet Rugby noted.

Meanwhile the gigantic second line Will Skelton will be the captain of Australia in the World Cup, which will be played from September 8, beating Tate McDermott.

Australia is in Group C of the World Cup along with Wales, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal and in the quarterfinals it could play Argentina as it will meet teams from Group D that make up Los Pumas with England, Japan, Samoa and Chile.

Australia will debut in the World Cup against Georgia on September 9 at 1:00 p.m. (Argentina time).

Australia’s 33 players for the World Cup

Forwards: Angus Bell, Pone Fa?amausili, Zane Nonggorr, Blake Schoupp, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Matt Faessler, David Porecki, Jordan Wales, Richie Arnold, Nick Frost, Matt Philip, Will Skelton, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Rob Leota, Fraser McReight, Rob Valentine.

Backs: Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Tate McDermott , Nic White, Carter Gordon, Lalakai Foketi, Samuel Kerevi, Izaiah Perese, Jordan Petaia, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Suliasi Vunivalu.

