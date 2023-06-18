rejected the offer to manage Olympique de Marseille

Despite the rumors that he was already in France, former River Plate coach, Marcelo Gallardo, rejection this Saturday the proposal to lead Olympique de MarseilleTherefore, it will remain free pending a new superior offer.

The French club had made a formal offer to the “doll” so that be at the forefront of the professional staffin what would have been, if he accepted, his first foray into European football after his successful stint at “El Millonario”.

Prior to the Argentine coach’s decision, the French media assured that his arrival had the support of the fans and part of the squad, led by the Chilean Alexis Sanchezwho also wore River’s shirt.

Olympique, who was able to count on the services of Marcelo Bielsa y Jorge Sampaoli On the substitute bench, he finished third in the last Lique 1 and will have to play a playoff phase to enter the 2023-2024 Champions League, an instance that he hoped to face under the technical direction of Gallardo.

However, the Argentine thanked the interest and rejected the offer of the French team, so its future is still unknown. Those close to the former player pointed out, however, that his objective would be to jump into football on the old continent, but with certain conditions, that Olympique would not have met.

Marcelo Gallardo’s surprise visit to River Camp

This Saturday, the millionaire fans were surprised in the presence of Gallardo at the River Camp to witness the game of one of his sons in the minor divisions of the club.

After spending a few days in Europe, the unexpected visit of the idol from River Plate gathered signs of love and affection in networks, especially supporters of the Núñez institution who, as usual, demand his return.

