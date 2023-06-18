The electricity load in many provinces has reached a new high and many departments have taken measures to ensure the stable supply of electricity

Securities Times e-company news , the recent high temperature weather continued in many places in my country, and the electricity load in many provinces hit a new high. According to the current situation, many departments have taken strong measures to ensure energy security and supply, and meet the peak summer. Since the beginning of this year, the national coal production has grown steadily, the price has dropped, and the supply of thermal coal has been stable and orderly. At present, more than 17 million kilowatts of supporting power sources have been put into production nationwide, and the start-up and production of various power sources are in line with expectations. Meng Wei, spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission, said that judging from the current situation, the installed capacity of power generation in the country has continued to grow steadily, and the coal storage of centrally adjusted power plants has reached a record high of 187 million tons. .

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

Download the “Securities Times” official APP, or follow the official WeChat public account, you can keep abreast of stock market trends, gain insights into policy information, and seize wealth opportunities.