Choosing a new username on Discord? All very simple

We have already explained on these pages why users have to change their username on Discord in this period (it is precisely a change requested by the platform), but now things are becoming more concrete and it is therefore worth returning to the subject. In fact, it now turns out to be factual possible to make the choice.

There are not a few who, following the classic working week, started the Discord client on the weekend linked to June 17, 2023, being greeted by a pop-up inviting you to update your username. In this context, it is also remembered that we are moving from the “old” system of suffixed usernames (for example, #0000) to a new and unique username.

What could therefore interest you, so as to avoid that perhaps someone takes your classic username before you, is to press on “Let’s begin”. After that, you can simply follow the suggestions on the screen for “keep” the previous username (In fact, Discord will try to automatically set the previous username without the suffix, in case it is available).

If the name is already “busy”, you can instead type a new unique username, so as to obtain information on whether the latter is free or not. It must be said for the rest that it is possibly possible to choose a different displayed name, while the previous username with the suffix will be “remembered” by means of a special badge on the profile (which can also possibly be hidden).

In short, the guided procedure to follow is extremely simple and you should therefore have no problem setting everything up, but it was good to remember the question because clearly some usernames may already be taken (and you may therefore want to “hurry” for yours). In any case, you might also be interested in taking a look at the official Discord portal, given that the latter goes into more detail on the matter.