Candidate for the Council in Antioquia, was murdered in front of the Registry Office

On the afternoon of October 5, the candidate for the Mutatá Council (Antioquia) for the Gente en Movimiento party, Maryuri Cárdenas Malagón, was murdered by armed men in front of the headquarters of the municipal Registrar’s Office.

According to preliminary information from the authorities, the candidate was in front of the entity’s headquarters, very close to where she lived, when hitmen shot her, ending her life.

“This candidate was at that time in front of the municipal registry office and unfortunately she was attacked by hitmen with several gunshot wounds,” the mayor of Mutatá, María Esilda Palacios Giraldo, explained to RCN Radio.

The Secretary of Government of Mutatá, Tatiana Betancur Carvajal, for her part announced to the newspaper El Tiempo that the Cárdenas Malagón murder is already being investigated by the authorities. The first investigations indicate that the candidate for the Gente en Movimiento party had no threats against her.

“We have already reviewed and there are no threats related to his political activity,” the Mutatá Government Secretary assured the aforementioned media.

Lieutenant Colonel Álex Gerardo Suárez Cruz, commander (e) of the Urabá Police Department confirmed the statements of Secretary Betancur, informing the same media that they are already carrying out the relevant investigations to clarify the crime of the candidate for the Mutatá Council.

Given the seriousness of the incident, several social organizations spoke out expressing their rejection and calling on the authorities to speed up the investigations.

“We see the fact of political violence with great concern because in the monitoring that we have carried out in the subregion of Urabá Antioquia we have recorded the presence of armed groups, as well as we have evidenced the lack of guarantees with the people who ran for public office” Óscar Yesid Zapata, a member of the Suma corporation, told RCN Radio.

The candidate for the Governor of Antioquia for the ‘United for Antioquia’ movement, Luis Fernando Suárez, also rejected the murder of candidate Cárdenas and through his Twitter account requested security guarantees for the regional candidates in the remainder of the campaign. electoral.

“We reject the murder of Maryuri Cárdenas Malagón, candidate for the Mutatá Council. We demand that justice be done and those responsible be identified. It is necessary that they give security guarantees to the candidates,” Suárez wrote through his X account (formerly Twitter).

Candidates for the Mutatá Council denounce threats

But the crime of candidate Maryuri Cárdenas Malagón is not the only event that has shocked the inhabitants of Mutatá. Other candidates for the Council of the Antioquia municipality reported that after the murder of Cárdenas they have received death threats.

This was announced by one of the candidates for the Mutatá Council to the newspaper El Tiempo, who preferred to protect his identity for security reasons. According to what he told the Bogotá newspaper, there are several applicants who have received threats, so the authorities are already providing them with protection.

“We are very sad for the loss of our friend. These men think they are brave because they have weapons on their waists. “They are miserable beings,” the candidate for the Mutatá Council said through tears.

While the crime of the Gente en Movimiento party candidate is being clarified, Lieutenant Colonel Álex Gerardo Suárez Cruz, commander (e) of the Urabá Police Department, called on citizens to provide information that would lead to the capture of the authors of the act. With Infobae

