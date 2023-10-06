the world leader in sports timing systems is born – Sport Marketing News

Two of the leading companies in the professional sports timing sector are joining forces. Microgatea South Tyrolean company active for years in the high tech and professional timing sector, has acquired control of the Austrian General Timing, an international brand specialized in the electronic sports timing sector, present on the market for around 50 years. Thus was born an entrepreneurial reality whose main activity is the production and sale of timekeeping equipment and is destined to position itself as a world leader in the professional timing sector.

“For our company it’s about a historic step: when we started developing our first chronometers, Alge timing systems were an absolute reference in the sector, they seemed to us an unapproachable goal. Now this merger opens us up to new growth prospects” they say Vinicio and Roberto Biasi, CEOs and founders of Microgate.Alge Timingè.

“This step not only secures the future of the company, but also offers further growth opportunities for both parties. We look to the future with great confidence. The possible synergies with Microgate are truly very promising”dice Wolfgang Alge, co administrator of Alge Timing.

“Since there was no successor within the owning family, the new union with Microgate represents the ideal solution for us. Microgate is also a family company with a long tradition in sports timekeeping, so we believe that the two companies integrate perfectly. In this sense, we ensure both the continuity of the company, into which we have always put our heart and soul, and the jobs of our esteemed employees. Our business partners can also continue to rely on Alge Timing. Thanks to the cooperation with Microgate, we also expect synergies in purchasing, development and sales networks” he adds Albert Vetter, co administrator of Alge Timing.

Microgatea South Tyrolean company with 60 employees and a turnover of 14 million in 2022, has stood out for its strong innovative drive and capacity for technological innovation.

“Both companies are highly appreciated internationally and have an excellent reputation: a perfect combination, which will allow us to further establish ourselves in the world of professional timing, to make the most of technical skills, optimize our sales networks worldwide and create synergies with distributors. Thanks to this historic acquisition, Microgate will occupy a unique market segment” they say Margot Biasi e Federico Gori, who join as co-administrators in Alge Timing.

New opportunities will arise from the sharing of experiences and knowledge: for the future, an expansion and integration of product lines is envisaged, as well as the development of synergies with distributors and the electronic components purchasing centre.

In the years, General Timing has earned respect and credibility at an international level, thanks to a very complete range of products oriented towards the production and sale of systems and plants to deal with complex suppliesfor example in large facilities in the swimming and athletics sectors. A range of skills and products that will now integrate perfectly with those of Microgate. The South Tyrolean company has in fact invested significantly in renewing its product range by developing, for example, stopwatches highly innovative and modern with touch interface and great interconnection capabilities, radio transmission systems of long range and short range impulses, applications for data integration and tender management and internal development of mobile apps. Microgate created, among other things, the world‘s first revolutionary system of timing via radio used in training in the ski sector.

From an operational point of view there will be no upheaval and the Alge Timing headquarters in Lustenau in Austria will remain unchanged in its structure, also with regards to staff.

“We want to respect and keep alive the corporate culture and the values ​​that Alge has created over the years, and which at the time were an inspiration to the founders of our own company Vinicio and Roberto Biasi” Margot Biasi and Federico Gori continue. In this sense, the integration process between the two companies will be slow and gradual and will also be accompanied by Wolfgang Alge e Albert Vetterwho will remain in the company for the next few years as co-administrators.

