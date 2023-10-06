The Lancet: 200 Years of Advancing Healthcare, Knowledge, and Societal Change

The Lancet Celebrates 200 Years of Commitment to Advancing Medicine for the Greater Good

Renowned scientific magazine The Lancet commemorates its 200th anniversary this week, reaffirming its dedication to ensuring that medicine serves society and that scientific knowledge brings about positive change. Originally founded in 1823 by Thomas Wakley, The Lancet aimed to go beyond being a mere medical journal and instead become a driving force for social and political transformation through advanced medical and scientific research.

In a special issue released to mark this milestone, the magazine reflects on its past publications and contemplates the achievements that lie ahead. Under the current leadership of Richard Horton, The Lancet acknowledges that its vision has evolved significantly since its inception. The magazine now seeks to be more inclusive, engaging communities from all corners of the world.

With the goal of fostering a truly global conversation on health, medicine, and medical science, The Lancet aims to advance healthcare, health equity, and social justice. The magazine recognizes that collaboration with the medical community, especially the academic medical community, is crucial to achieving these aspirations. It views the research community as a transformative resource in society.

To accelerate progress towards its goals and commemorate this special anniversary, The Lancet has identified five important priorities. These include universal health coverage, mental health, climate change and its impact on health, health research, and child and adolescent health. By addressing these areas, The Lancet aims to contribute to the improvement of healthcare on a global scale.

As it celebrates 200 years of commitment to advancing medicine, The Lancet envisions a future where medicine serves society, knowledge transforms society, and better science leads to better lives. The magazine remains steadfast in its mission to drive social and political change through research, ensuring that the best science is used to benefit all of humanity.